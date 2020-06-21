19:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 MK Yaalon: 'Netanyahu only cares about himself - he has no shame' MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has taken to Twitter to attack Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "The self-employed are facing economic ruin, and the unemployed are in a constant struggle to make ends meet," he wrote. "We're all going to end up paying for this economic disaster. And Netanyahu? All he does, like always, is worry about himself. If the corruption wasn't enough, he's now demanding that the Knesset give him retroactive tax breaks! There's no limit to his chutzpah! He has no shame! He's totally cut off from the people, and we've had enough!" ► ◄ Last Briefs