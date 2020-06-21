|
19:29
Reported
News BriefsSivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20
FM of Cyprus to visit Israel this week, meet with Israeli FM Ashkenazi
Cyprus' Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, will be visiting Israel this Tuesday and meeting with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi.
Earlier today, Cyprus announced that it was opening its doors to tourists from most countries, who will not be required to furnish proof of their coronavirus-negative status in advance. Instead, spot checks will be performed on approximately 15% of visitors.
