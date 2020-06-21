Health Minister Dir-Gen: Virus is still here - this isn't a threat

Director-General of the Health Minister Professor Hezi Levy spoke at a press conference today, answering a question from an Arutz Sheva reporter who asked whether the general public was not being given a mixed message - on the one hand, businesses, bars, and beaches are open; on the other hand, people are still being issued fines and regulations are being enforced, albeit spottily.

"People are fed up with the lockdown, and have the feeling that the coronavirus is behind us already," Levy said. "What I want to tell people is this: The virus is still with us. This isn't a threat - it's a fact.

"Let's continue to adhere to the guidelines; but if that doesn't help, then we will have to enhance enforcement," he added. "I'm not calling for a renewed lockdown, but we have to do what we can in order to stabilize the situation and flatten the curve. I don't want to go back to the stage where I couldn't meet up with my grandchildren."