19:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 'Social distancing and masks will save us from another lockdown' 'New coronavirus outbreaks have been recorded in 50 different towns,' says new Health Ministry Director-General. 'That makes it a challenge'