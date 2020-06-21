Sports Minister: Girls involved in footballers scandal 'not guilty'

Culture and Sports Minister Yechiel Tropper has responded to the scandal involving football players and young girls, asking that the dignity of the girls involved be preserved.

"The case is still being clarified," Tropper said, "but regardless of what emerges, I want to state categorically that the girls are not guilty. In recent days, these girls have endured harsh attacks and accusations. There is an ethical obligation to stress that we have a responsibility to protect these girls, to accord them and their families dignity, and to protect the dignity of women in general."