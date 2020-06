18:54 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Tel Aviv District Court judge tests positive for coronavirus A female judge on the Tel Aviv District Court has tested positive for coronavirus. All judges and court staff who came into contact with her in recent days have been updated on their obligation to go into quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs