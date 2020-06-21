|
News BriefsSivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20
Gantz is 'foregoing official Alternate Prime Minister's Residence'
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has announced that he is foregoing an "Alternate Prime Minister's Residence" as well as expenses for his family.
"I am foregoing the establishment of an official residence, and wish to announce that my private residence will also serve as my official residence - therefore, there is no need for the State to provide any other residence for me," Gantz said.
