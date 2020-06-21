Likud: 'Netanyahu should be treated like any other prime minister'

The Likud party has issued its official response to the conditions and benefits to be accorded to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, which are to be submitted to the Knesset Finance Committee for final approval.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has not requested any special treatment," the statement reads. "The Finance Minister will subject him to the exact same tax provisions as those applied to previous prime ministers. There have been scandalous attempts to make him subject to special taxes that have not been applied to any previous holders of the office, and this is something that is not going to happen."