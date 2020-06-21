JNF UK endorses Tzipi Hotovely as new ambassador to UK

In a response to a petition signed by British Jews calling on the UK government to reject the appointment of incoming Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely, the Chairman of JNF UK, Samuel Hayek said:

"The British Jewish community will gladly and respectfully endorse Tzipi Hotovely as the new Israeli Ambassador to the UK. She is a leader with many positive attributes and achievements and we wish her the best of luck in her new position."