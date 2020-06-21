Police close to solving Doron Shuster murder case

After more than four years, it seems that Israel Police have finally reached conclusions regarding the murder of businessman Doron Shuster, who was shot dead in a parking lot outside his home in Rishon Letziyon on March 20, 2016.

The main suspect in the shooting is Yair Zohar, aged 50 and a resident of Yavneh. He was arrested four years ago for selling weapons to an undercover police agent, and was also interrogated at the time regarding the Shuster case. It is now assumed that Zohar was hired by an as-yet-unnamed person to kill Shuster for payment.