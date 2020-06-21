Two-thirds of seats empty at Trump rally in Oklahoma

Last night's Republican rally in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is being proclaimed as a "humiliation" for US President Donald Trump, with many of the seats in the arena empty even though campaign organizers had claimed that more than a million people requested tickets. In the end, around a third of the arena's 19,000 seats were unoccupied.

Oklahoma has seen a 91% jump in coronavirus cases in the last week, The Guardian reports, and six staff members who helped organize the event tested positive.

Back in 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 65% to 29% in Oklahoma.