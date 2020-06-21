'Only a miracle' prevented Beit El fire from being major disaster

Officials from the Beit El Regional Council have told Arutz Sheva that from a preliminary investigation, it appears that the arson attack on the office of Council head Shai Alon could have ended a lot worse.

Flammable materials were found at the site in large quantities, likely with the intention of having the fire spread throughout the entire complex.

The arsonists arrived at the scene last night, dispersing flammable materials and then setting them alight, causing extensive damage to the office. Many important documents were destroyed, and the Council head's computer also sustained extensive damage including the loss of important files.

"It looks like we had a big miracle here," Council sources related. "The buildings in which the Council is housed are mobile structures and it was a miracle that the whole complex didn't go up in flames."