News BriefsSivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20
Indictment submitted against those involved in Ofakim resident murder
The Southern District Attorney's Office indicted in Be'er Sheva District Court two people in their 20s, residents of Ofakim for the murder of Meir Partush, a resident of the city, about three months ago.
Two others are charged with felony counts of causing grievous bodily harm, assistance after a felony, and disrupting court proceedings. According to the indictment, the four - Shilo Mori, Nava Peretz, Liel Amar, and Ron Dahan conspired to injure the deceased on the basis of a dispute between him and one of them. They were equipped with weapons without a permit and arrived at Partush's house, when defendant Nava Peretz approached and shot him; his death was determined at the scene.
