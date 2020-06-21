Security Movement: 'Settlement isn't a security burden, it's an asset'

Security Movement Director Brigadier General Amir Avivi said on a tour of Samaria regarding sovereignty: "Settlement isn't a security burden, but a security asset.

"Nowadays, these values ​​have been abandoned. The 'Commanders for Israel's Security' say the security fence will be Israel's border, and how do they sell it? They say it will only happen after 15 years.

"We are here to reveal the true intentions of these programs, including previous policy plans. We say that Israel's security is not a matter of Right and Left, but a matter of principle, we want to clarify that there are two options - withdrawal to the '49 lines that includes abandoning the Jordan Valley, including introducing terrorists and increased motivation for terror, the second option is sovereignty in the Valley and Judea and Samaria, but we must understand that there will be a Palestinian entity within us, and we have to deal with it and make sure the Palestinians are not Israeli citizens. There is a Left-to-Right consensus that does not want to annex Palestinians as citizens of the State of Israel. There are countless solutions. This should be talked about, we should not talk about retreats.

"We have come to bring back the spirit of Zionism, there are certain elements in Zionism that are being abandoned. We want to touch the general public in order to convey this important message. We care about Israel's security from love of the Land. We say: They give you sovereignty, apply it. There are problems with the map. But this is a good starting point for negotiations,” he added.