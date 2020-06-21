|
10:45
Reported
Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20
Plan to aid nonprofits, social organizations affected by coronavirus
The Labor and Social Affairs Ministry has published criteria for assisting nonprofits and social organizations that were financially affected during the coronavirus crisis. In the first stage, NIS 53 million will be distributed to aid funds.
This complements the Business Relief Fund, the funds of which are only eligible for some of the active associations in Israel.
