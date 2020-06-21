Regavim campaign: 'Netanyahu, your legacy is calling'

Regavim launched a campaign under the slogan: Netanyahu: Your legacy is calling. How will you be remembered? It’s time to choose.

The movement issued a statement accompanying the campaign: " Prime Minister Netanyahu, the legacy moment is upon us. The weeks ahead will determine how your name will go down in the annals of Israeli history. If you choose the path of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria – meaningful, real sovereignty and not merely lip-service to the just and historic rights of the Jewish People in our homeland – you will go down in the annals of history as a national hero, a leader of vision and courage. But if you lay the foundations for a Palestinian state in Israel’s heartland, your name will go down in ignominy, and your legacy will be one of appeasement and shame.

"It’s in your hands; the next few weeks will shape our collective memory for generations to come. What will it be – Yoni Netanyahu or Dan Halutz? Ben Gurion or Arik Sharon? Churchill or Chamberlain? The pages of history await your next move."