10:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 'Report is based on incorrect, out-of-date data' Read more Professor Hagai Levin, Association of Public Health Physicians chair, criticizes report 1,000 new COVID-19 cases could be diagnosed a day. ► ◄ Last Briefs