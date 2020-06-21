|
10:20
Reported
News BriefsSivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20
Four Ofakim residents to be charged with murdering city resident
The Southern District Attorney's Office is expected to appear in court today for the murder of a 35-year-old man in Ofakim about two months ago.
During the investigation, four suspects were found involved in the act - two of whom allegedly ambushed the victim while exiting his home in the direction of his vehicle. According to the indictment, a 21-year-old city resident shot him, and fled the scene soon after.
