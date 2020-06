10:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Yesha Council holds vigil outside government meeting The Yesha Council is holding a vigil outside today's government meeting in support of sovereignty and calls on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "to do sovereignty the right way for the State and the settlement, and not to surrender to the Left's threats, to apply sovereignty to all settlement as promised before the elections." ► ◄ Last Briefs