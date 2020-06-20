1st victim in Seattle 'Autonomous Zone' shooting

A 19-year-old man was reported to have died from gunshot wounds today (Saturday) and another is being treated in critical condition at a local hospital in the "Capital Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle, Washington.

Police reported that a violent crowd prevented them from accessing the wounded individuals upon their arrival at the crime scene.

Police have allowed protestors to take over the area, which has become known as "Chaz," saying they are still attempting to hold negotiations with leaders of the movement.