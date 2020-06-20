|
23:13
Reported
News BriefsSivan 28, 5780 , 20/06/20
Stabbing attack in UK
Multiple people have been reported stabbed in an attack in the vicinity of a Black Lives Matter protest in Reading Park, UK.
A number of fatalities are also being reported. Police and paramedics have been rushed to the scene of the incident.
The Daily Mail said the incident was presumed to have taken place in Forbury Gardens in the town's center.
The location has been home to a number of BLM protests over past weeks.
