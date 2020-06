22:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5780 , 20/06/20 Sivan 28, 5780 , 20/06/20 American systemic racism: a canard spread by Sharpton and Obama Read more Slavery did not begin in America. It ended there, in that glorious, freedom-loving country, followed by an ongoing fight to end prejudice. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs