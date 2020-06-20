'Sovereignty will destroy 2-state illusion, but not 2-state solution'

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post, Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States wrote that "the extension of Israeli sovereignty to certain territories in Judea and Samaria will not, as many critics suggest, destroy the two-state solution. But it will shatter the two-state illusion".

"In doing so", Dermer explained, "it will open the door to a realistic two-state solution and get the peace process out of the cul-de-sac it has been stuck in for two decades".

Dermer emphasized that rather than call for tens of thousands of Jews to be uprooted from their homes, the plan calls for "a peace in which innovative infrastructure solutions enable both Israelis and Palestinians to travel freely within their respective states".

"The plan does ask Israel to make significant concessions", he noted, "including more than doubling the size of the territory the Palestinians control today. But the peace deal it envisions would leave Israel with defensible borders, security control west of the Jordan River, sovereignty over a united Jerusalem and resolve the Palestinian refugee issue outside of Israel".

