Court allows release of Bolton's tell-all book

A book by former security advisor, John Bolton, "The Room Where it Happened" is slated to be released this week following a court battle where President Trump accused Bolton of making up incriminating information.

"Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability...But these facts do not control the motion before the Court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm," read a statement by the judge.

While the Justice Department said the book presented a major security liability it's expected to hit bookstores this Tuesday.

Bolton's legal team said they were happy their client's rights to free speech were being protected and that an injunction placed on Bolton would not have an effect.

The book is said to allege numerous cases of President Trump promising foreign leaders favors in return for help with his re-election campaign