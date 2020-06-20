Zarif: European countries 'accessories to US and Israel'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday blasted France, Germany and Britain and accused them of serving Iran’s arch-foes the United States and Israel by drafting a nuclear resolution against Tehran, Reuters reports.

“Behind (the) facade, E3 are accessories to (U.S. President Donald) Trump & (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu—& in no position to counsel Iran,” Zarif tweeted.

