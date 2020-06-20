20 new cases of coronavirus recorded in PA

20 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria on Friday, bringing the total number in the PA to 815, Xinhua reports.

The PA “health minister”, Mai al-Kaila, said in an emailed statement that 18 cases were found in the city of Hebron, one in Bethlehem and one in Shechem (Nablus).

