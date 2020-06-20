Three Jewish lawmakers return to UK Labour party

Three Jewish lawmakers who left the British Labour party over its anti-Semitism problem under Jeremy Corbyn have said they are rejoining the party because its new leader, Keir Starmer, has spoken out on the issue, JTA reported on Friday.

David Triesman, the ex-chairman of the Football Association, quit the party in July 2019, along with Leslie Turnberg, a former president of the Royal College of Physicians. Parry Mitchell left in 2016 saying that as “a Jew and a Zionist” he cannot stay under Corbyn.

