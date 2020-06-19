Cyprus President postpones Israel visit due to coronavirus

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has postponed a planned visit to Jerusalem next Tuesday because of concerns over the worsening coronavirus situation in Israel, officials said, according to AFP.

Anastasiades had been due to hold high-level discussions on energy, tourism and defense but both sides agreed to postpone them until a later date.

