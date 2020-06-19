WHO: Coronavirus pandemic in a 'new and dangerous phase'

The new coronavirus pandemic is now in a "new and dangerous phase", the World Health Organization said Friday, according to AFP.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged nations and citizens to remain extremely vigilant, as the number of cases reported to the UN health agency hit a new peak.

