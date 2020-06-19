Senators warn: Sovereignty 'could undermine regional stability'

A group of Democratic Senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), on Friday issued a statement in which they expressed their opposition to Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

“As strong and dedicated supporters of the US-Israel relationship, we are compelled to express opposition to the proposed unilateral annexation of territory in the West Bank,” the senior Democratic senators said in a joint statement to Jewish Insider.

