Israel Women's Network: Adultery irrelevant to divorce settlement

The Israel Women's Network has petitioned the Supreme Court over a case in which a woman in an adulterous relationship claims that division of property in a divorce settlement is irrelevant to her behavior.

"The main reason that a woman's behavior should be separate from division of property in a divorce settlement is that the freedom to choose with whom, when and under what conditions to have sex is an integral part of the autonomy of the individual," Women's Network representatives wrote. "The freedom for a woman to choose, at any given moment, how to exercise her sexuality cannot be part a contractual arrangement where division of property is concerned," the representatives added.

Rabbi Yakov Kartman of the Torat HaMedinah organization does not believe the Israeli public shares the Network's view.

"Most of the Isreali public does not want to break the Ten Commandments," he said. "Most of the public wants marriage to simply include mutual loyalty and commitment, so that I do not understand who such organizations represent.

"Imagine that as soon as the marriage ceremony ends, the rabbi declares: 'Although Isaac and Rebecca got married, they can do with their bodies what they want, whenever they want. Each is autonomous with their body and they are not physcially committed to each other.' None of the guests would have an appetite for this," Kartman added.