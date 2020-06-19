White House press sec. defends holding Trump rally despite Covid-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has defended a mass rally scheduled for tomorrow in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Over 1 million people have requested tickets for the event.

At a press conference yesterday, McEnany was asked about the risk of a mass gathering despite the ongoing possibility of infection from the coronavrius.

In response, McEnany scolded the press for its double standard, keeping silent about the risk of infection to protesters over the death of George Floyd while singling out Trump rallies for their risk to public health.