Anti-Semitic president of Florida student senate keeps his position The student senate of Florida State University has voted not to remove its new president Ahmad Daraldik after discovery of anti-Semitic posts he had placed on social media. Daraldik, who is also a member of FSU's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, had posted comments on Instagram employing language such as "stupid Jew thinks he is cool", "f*** Israel" and "f*** the occupation."