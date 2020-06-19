DM Gantz: 'We will take no responsibility for Palestinians'

Defense Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz addressed the US President's deal of the century in in a Facebook post as follows: "I will do everything I can to advance the American peace plan in a way that does not jeopardize our peace agreements, the stability of the region, and of course in a manner that we take no responsibility for tens of thousands of Palestinians."

Gantz's post would appear to convey the message that territory in Judea and Samaria over which Israel may apply sovereignty will not be heavily populated with Palestinians.