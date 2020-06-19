Trump: Supreme Court 'punted' on DACA

President Trump has just tweeted the following:

"The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfill the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate - They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!"

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) refers to the rights of children brought to the US or born there whose parents entered the US illegally.