Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Vehicle access to Tel Aviv and Ashkelon beaches closed due to crowds Vehicle access to entrances and parking lots at Hof Hatzuk beach in Tel Aviv and Hof Zikim beach near Ashkelon have been closed due to enormous crowds. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the access roads to these beaches at this time.