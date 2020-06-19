Benny Gantz pleased with atomic energy watchdog's demands on Iran

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz expressed satisfaction with the Atomic Energy Commission's demands that Iran open up sites suspected of violating the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 with the major world powers. The commission wants complete Iranian cooperation in providing full access to the sites.

"We have known for years that Iran has been hiding glaring violations of the nuclear agreement as it threatens the peace of the region and the entire world," Gantz said. "Israel will not permit Iran to develop nuclear weapons and the international community does well in it standing for effective supervision of Iranian compliance with the agreement."