Home Front commander visits Negev Bedouin towns over spike in Covid-19

The IDF's Home Front commander Uri Gordon visited the Negev Bedouin towns of Rahat and Ar'ara over spiking coronavirus cases in those areas.

During the visit, local authroities presented morbidity rates among their population and the assistance required to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Home Front Command has been operating in the Bedouin sector for the past few months, and has recently added to the assistance these days with the help of some 45 reserve personnel who emphasize providing information to residents and evacuation to hotels for isolation and recovery when necessary.