News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Negotiations between teachers and government collapse
Negotiations between the teachers' union and the government have collapsed over compensation for nine days of school to be added this year due to the coronavirus shutdown.
The union's chairman Ron Erez: expressed disappointment at the negotiations' collapse. "Unfortunately we have not reached an agreement. The finance minister has rejected all the compromises we have proposed. What remains is that the National Labor Court will make a final decision in this matter," Erez said.
