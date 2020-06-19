|
News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Three Yafo neighborhoods are now 'restricted zones'
Three Yafo (Jaffa) neighborhoods are now restricted zones due to a spike in coronavirus cases in those areas. Gatherings are limited to ten people, whether for prayer or for the number of total individuals allowed in a business at any one time, including employees.
Those who violate the restrictions will be subject to heavy fines and businesses in violation will be closed for thirty days. Yafo is considered to be a sector of Tel Aviv for administrative purposes.
