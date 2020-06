14:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 8 kindergartens in Ashdod closed after teacher found COVID-19-positive In Ashdod children from eight kindergartens went into quarantine this morning after an assistant teacher working in all the kindergartens was found to test positive for coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs