Barkat calls on Finance Min. not to approve cement import duty raise

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) called on Finance Minister Yisrael Katz not to approve the Minister of Economy's decision to raise the duty on imported cement.

"In the election campaign, we pledged to lower tariffs and duties, in order to lower the cost of living and continue growth.

"I will work with my friends in the Finance Committee to stop this madness at the expense of Israeli citizens, especially during the Corona crisis."