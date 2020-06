12:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Shlach: When did an entire nation suffer from low self-esteem? Read more The great medieval commentator Ibn Ezra says that the entire nation of Israel carried with them through the wilderness a slave mentality. ► ◄ Last Briefs