News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
MK Karai against Econ. Minister's increase in import duty on cement
MK Shlomo Karai from the Likud opposes the decision of Minister of Economy Amir Peretz to increase the import duty on cement from Greece and Turkey at a rate of 17.25%.
"It will not happen. If the Finance Minister does not stop it, no member of the coalition committee will approve this duty. I will not allow the minister to advance his economic approach that will destroy the Israeli economy."
