11:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Economics Minister raises duty on cement imports from Turkey, Greece Minister of Economy and Industry Amir Peretz decided to raise the import duty on cement from Turkey and Greece at a rate ranging from 0-17.25%, according to the findings of the re-examination of the commissioner on trade duties. ► ◄ Last Briefs