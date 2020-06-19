|
11:12
Reported
News BriefsSivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20
Coronavirus: Number of patients on ventilators unchanged
The Ministry of Health reports that there was no change in the number of COVID-19 patients connected to ventilators, which stands at 28, despite the rise in infections.
Since the beginning of the week, 1,256 new infections have been diagnosed and 3,171 Israelis have been infected since the beginning of the month. The number of active patients is 4,372, compared with about 1,900 at the end of May.
