10:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Government logo to be removed from LGBT flyer Read more Following Arutz Sheva reports, Shas-led ministry orders removal of logo from LGBT advertisment. 'Not connected to event in any fashion.' ► ◄ Last Briefs