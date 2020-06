09:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 'Anyone who submits plan for performance for 500 will get approval' Minister of Culture Hili Tropper praised the return of the cultural world. "Convinced that the halls will be some of the safest places - compared to the seaside and restaurants, in the halls everything is more orderly. Anyone who submits a neat outline for a series of performances for up to 500 people will get approval," Tropper told Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs