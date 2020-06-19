MK Zohar on sovereignty: The challenges are with the US government

Coalition Speaker MK Mickey Zohar responded in an interview on Reshet Bet to Defense Minister Gantz's refusal to support a one-year budget, saying experts say a two-year budget is problematic. He said, "This is the position of the professionals. I personally favor a biennial budget but at the end of the day the position of the professionals is different."

Regarding sovereignty, Zohar said: "The challenges are with the US government. That we will not recognize a Palestinian state, Heaven forbid. The agreement with Blue and White allows us to bring the matter to the Knesset even without their consent."