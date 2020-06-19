Officials: 'Rare window of opportunity' for prisoner swap may close

Officials involved in negotiations with Hamas over a prisoner exchange deal warn that the "rare window of opportunity" that now exists may close, according to Israel Hayom.

According to the officials, Hamas is interested in the agreement, and the delays stem mainly from the Israeli side.

According to the report, despite Hamas' willingness to reach an agreement, the contacts between the parties are sluggish. The officials said that the responsibility for this is mainly on the Israeli side. According to them, there are two main reasons: the lack of attentiveness on the part of the senior political echelon, which is supposed to lead decision-making processes on the issue, and the lack of power on the part of the Coordinator for Prisoners and Missing Persons, Yaron Blum.